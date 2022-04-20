MillCreek Seafood Festival set for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sixth annual MillCreek Seafood Festival is fast approaching.

Hosted by MillCreek Financial Consultants, this year's festival is expecting to bring great food from Shell Oyster Bar and entertainment featuring Shift 8.

President of Millcreek Financial William Green says it's one of the many great ways to help them stay connected with the community.

"We started because we wanted to make sure that we were being apart of the community, and we also do volunteer drives bunk bed builds here and those kind of things. So we just wanted a fun event that would bring people together to be social to help them connect know that they are apart of the Tallahassee community," Green said.

The event is Thursday at 2425 Millcreek Court starting at 6:30 p.m.

Open bar and valet service will be available.