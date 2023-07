MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Barbecue and conversation will be on the menu Saturday as the Midway Police Department hosts "BBQ with the Blue."

The event is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Eugene Lamb Recreation Center located at 420 Palmer Road in Midway.

The Midway Police Department said the event gives people the chance meet with law enforcement representatives and others in the community.

The event will allow people to ask questions and voice their concerns.