Mickey Mouse makes appearance at Capital Regional Medical Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney Resort and in honor of Florida’s healthcare heroes, Disney cast members teamed up with Foundation for Hospital Art to present a work of art to colleagues at HCA Florida Healthcare’s Tallahassee hospital, Capital Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

Mickey Mouse, joined the team to present the artwork which was hand painted by Walt Disney World Cast, members of the Florida Legislature and visitors to the Florida Capitol during Disney Day at the Capitol on Tuesday.

“At HCA Florida Healthcare, we exist to create healthier tomorrows and we are beyond grateful to our teams for their continued dedication to answering the call to care for our communities,” said Alan Keesee, chief executive officer of Capital Regional Medical Center. “Healthcare is a work of heart and we are extremely grateful to Walt Disney World and the Foundation for Hospital Art for this special work of art to recognize our colleagues in a magical and meaningful way.”

"We are proud to support our healthcare heroes through this mural donation and bring some of that Disney magic to HCA Florida Healthcare’s Tallahassee hospital," said Rena Langley, senior vice president of Walt Disney World Communications and Public Affairs.