McDonald’s grant program for K-12 grade education accepting applications

(WTXL) — A fast-food restaurant is providing an opportunity for educators and individuals working with students in grades K-12 in Florida and south Georgia to receive a portion of $100,000 via grants.

McDonald’s Golden Grant Education program will provide 27 teachers and or organizations that positively impact the lives of students grants.

According to a news release, activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Eligible teachers and organizations are invited to submit an application at www.goldengrantsfl.com and the extended deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 9, 2022,

Grant recipients will be announced in October 2022.