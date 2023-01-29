Mayflower A.M.E. Church hosts clothing giveaway in Havana

(WTXL) — Mayflower A.M.E. Church hosted a giveaway Saturday to get essentials into the hands of those who need it.

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach organized the giveaway in Havana that provided clothes and shoes for people of all ages in Gadsden County, Florida.

Anissa Butler explains why this meant so much for those in rural Havana without reliable transportation.

"By bringing this out here and allowing the people to get clothes here is a big help a lot of people out here do not have transportation and have to travel at least a mile to go to the store," Butler said.

Butler says she hopes to continue doing these giveaways more frequently for the community.