LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man died at the Marpan recycling facility Monday morning.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 10 a.m. to the facility on Woodville Highway.

The spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Javonni Hampton, says the death involved machinery. The person who died was not a worker.

We are working to get more information from the Marpan corporate office.