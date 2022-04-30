Madison County Memorial Hospital unveils mobile health unit

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Expanding their ability to help those seeking medical attention.

That's what Madison County is doing with it's newest mobile health unit.

When COVID was at its peak, the mobile unit provided a way to treat patients outside of the emergency room, and to transport vaccines to rural areas for children and families that could not travel.

Now, they are promoting wellness and providing health care at events around the county, and beyond.

The Madison County Memorial Hospital was able to have this unit through a grant from the HRSA.