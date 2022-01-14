Watch
Local students compete in Leon County District spelling bee

Twenty-one students participated
Leon County Schools District
L-R: Allie Winsor of Holy Comforter Middle (second), Jack Winsor of Community Leadership Academy (first) and Gabriela Bell of Montford Middle School (third) were the top three participants in the 2022 Leon County District spelling bee competition.<br/>
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 14, 2022
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools District recently held a spelling bee Thursday night.

According to the district, 21 students participated in the competition.

The competition went 12 rounds with Jack Winsor of Community Leadership Academy winning the competition.

Allie Winsor of Holy Comforter Episcopal School placed second in the bee, while Gabriela Bell of Montford Middle School was third.

According to Leon County Schools District, the first place winner will move on to represent the Leon County District at the Regional Spelling Bee Competition to be held March 2022.

