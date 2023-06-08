Local organization hosts AED, CPR training in Jefferson County

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — June is safety month and a local organization in Jefferson County is bringing free CPR training to the community.

Be Reformed LLC is hosting a free safety CPR and AED training event with the hopes of spreading knowledge and awareness to the community.

The owner of Be Reformed encourages the community to come learn a vital skill that could save a life.

The event is Saturday at the Jefferson County Teen Center from 10 a.m. until noon.

Jefferson County Sheriff and fire department will also be in attendance to conduct safety demonstrations.