Local organization hosts AED, CPR training in Jefferson County

Event is Saturday at Jefferson County Teen Center
June is safety month and a local organization in Jefferson County is bringing free CPR training to the community. Be Reformed LLC is hosting a free safety CPR and AED training event
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 08, 2023
Be Reformed LLC is hosting a free safety CPR and AED training event with the hopes of spreading knowledge and awareness to the community.

The owner of Be Reformed encourages the community to come learn a vital skill that could save a life.

The event is Saturday at the Jefferson County Teen Center from 10 a.m. until noon.

Jefferson County Sheriff and fire department will also be in attendance to conduct safety demonstrations.

