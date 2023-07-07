Local organization feeds kids in Gadsden County during the summer

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — An organization in Tallahassee is helping to feed kids in Gadsden County during the summer.

Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation has been running a summer food program for the past five years where food is delivered to children three times a week.

The founder of the foundation says he takes this type of work seriously and it brings him joy to help the community.

The foundation will continue to serve food for the remainder of the summer while also preparing for a back to school drive at the end of the month.