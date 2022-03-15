Local non-profit to receive 25K grant from Dunkin'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local Tallahassee non-profit is getting a $25,000 grant from Dunkin'.

Guests at Dunkin stores around the capital city donated to the fundraiser for "Hang Tough" last month.

Hang Tough is an organization that helps families of children with chronic or life-altering illnesses and special needs.

Right now the organization supports over 865 Hang-Tough Heroes.

"Janelle irwin is one of the founders of hang tough, and her son and my son were in kindegarden together and she told me the story about grasons story about peditric cancer and we had to find a way to partner with them in order to raise funds for this organization because it was stil in its infancy.and every year we have come up with new and creative ideas to help them," said Rob Wisniewski, who owns a Dunkin' franchise in Tallahassee.

The grant will go to programs like Parents Night Out, which offers relief for caregivers, support group meetings, tutoring services, a sibling support program and more.