Local New Year's Eve events Friday, Dec. 31

RockitZ New Year’s Eve Celebration with Rachel Hillman

American Legion Hall

229 Lake Ella Drive

Tallahassee, FL 32303

Friday, 7 p.m.

Admission: $30 single; $50 per couple

Countdown Downtown New Year’s Celebration

Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park

1001 South Gadsden Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Friday, 6 p.m.

Admission: free

New Year's Eve Bash with Packrat's Smokehouse, The Men of the Swamp

Bradfordville Blues Club

7152 Moses Lane

Tallahassee, FL 32309

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $35

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Publix Aprons Cooking School at Village Square

3521 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, FL 32309

Friday, 5 p.m.

Note: Demonstration-style cooking class and tasting; 18 years of age and older only.

Admission: $65

Information from Eventbrite, Tallahassee Arts Guide was used in this report.