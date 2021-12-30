Local New Year's Eve events Friday, Dec. 31

RockitZ New Year’s Eve Celebration with Rachel Hillman
American Legion Hall
229 Lake Ella Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Friday, 7 p.m.
Admission: $30 single; $50 per couple
Countdown Downtown New Year’s Celebration
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
1001 South Gadsden Street
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Friday, 6 p.m.
Admission: free
New Year's Eve Bash with Packrat's Smokehouse, The Men of the Swamp
Bradfordville Blues Club
7152 Moses Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $35
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Publix Aprons Cooking School at Village Square
3521 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Friday, 5 p.m.
Note: Demonstration-style cooking class and tasting; 18 years of age and older only.
Admission: $65
