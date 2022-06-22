(WTXL) — Because of foretasted extreme hot temperatures the rest of the week, local governments will stage cooling stations.

VALDOSTA

The Salvation Army has reopened its headquarters building as a cooling shelter for people with no other options for beating the heat.

The center — the Fellowship Hall located at 320 Smithland Place — will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday, June 22, through Friday, June 24.

TALLAHASSEE

The city of Tallahassee will stage cooling stations at the following community centers:

LeVerne Payne

Lawrence-Gregory

Jake Gaither

Sue Herndon McCollum

Lafayette Park Arts & Crafts Center

Walker-Ford

Jack L. McLean Jr.

Dorothy B. Oven Park & House

Smith-Williams Service Center

Lincoln Center

Palmer Munroe Teen Center

Tallahassee Senior Center

Click on the above links for center location and hours.