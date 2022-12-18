Local gas station hosts toy drive for children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Putting presents under the Christmas tree for kids in need.

Saturday in Tallahassee, the Trapican Way Gas Station hosted a toy drive for children in the community.

The Gas station is owned by two Florida A&M University graduates Julius Long and DeAndre Mitchell.

They served hot dogs and hamburgers while giving away toys.

"The goal is to motivate the kids to stay in school, to stay educated and stay out of trouble. We're trying to show them another way. It's another way out. So, that's what this is all about. Showing the community that it's another way out. Reach one to teach one. That's what me and my partners about," Mitchell said.

Although this is their first event, they say they plan to give back more in the future when they get the chance.