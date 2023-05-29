Local farm honors military on Memorial Day

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrating Memorial Day with animals.

That is how many spent Monday with Redemptive Love Farm and Rescue.

The farm held a family fun day with cow milking, a petting pen and farm tours.

Farm operator Shannon Carroll says they wanted to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

"We love Memorial Day. We have llamas dressed in red, white and blue just as a good reminder that we have fallen soldiers who have given us our freedom and we're just celebrating that today," Carroll said.

Redemptive love farm is family owned and operated in Leon County.