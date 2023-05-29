Watch Now
Community

Actions

Local farm honors military on Memorial Day

Celebrating memorial day with animals. That is how many spent their day with Redemptive Love Farm and Rescue located in Leon County, Florida. The farm held a family fun day with cow milking, a petting pen and farm tours.
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 17:46:32-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrating Memorial Day with animals.

That is how many spent Monday with Redemptive Love Farm and Rescue.

The farm held a family fun day with cow milking, a petting pen and farm tours.

Farm operator Shannon Carroll says they wanted to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

"We love Memorial Day. We have llamas dressed in red, white and blue just as a good reminder that we have fallen soldiers who have given us our freedom and we're just celebrating that today," Carroll said.

Redemptive love farm is family owned and operated in Leon County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming