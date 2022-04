TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Teachers in multiple counties could score a $100 gift card.

But it's up to you to make that happen.

Envision Credit Union is hosting the contest to promote Teacher Appreciation Week.

Any community member can nominate an educator they feel deserves of recognition.

Winners will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week May 2nd through the 6th.

Fifty teachers will be chosen from across north Florida and south Georgia.