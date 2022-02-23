Watch
Community

Actions

Local couples say "I do" in Leon County on Palindrome day 2-22-22

Thirteen marriage licenses issued Tuesday
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 23:30:09-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday has been marked as the ultimate palindrome and some couples headed to the courthouse on this special day.

The date: 2-2-22.

A palindrome is a word, number or phrase that reads the same forwards and backwards.

"It was the significance in re-affirming that we are doing the right thing by being together and tying the knot," Candace Edmonson, the bride, said.

A total of eight weddings took place Tuesday at the Leon County Clerk of Courts Office and 13 marriage licenses were issued.

"I think everything being in alignment means a lot to people who are getting married. You know making sure you're on the same page and making sure things line up how you'd like; not just in your union, but in your life and within the universe. So I think that has a big impact on people's decision," Bennie Edmonson, the groom, said.

The Leon County Clerk of Courts office said Tuesday exceed its daily average of wedding ceremonies and licenses distributed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming