Local couples say "I do" in Leon County on Palindrome day 2-22-22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday has been marked as the ultimate palindrome and some couples headed to the courthouse on this special day.

The date: 2-2-22.

A palindrome is a word, number or phrase that reads the same forwards and backwards.

"It was the significance in re-affirming that we are doing the right thing by being together and tying the knot," Candace Edmonson, the bride, said.

A total of eight weddings took place Tuesday at the Leon County Clerk of Courts Office and 13 marriage licenses were issued.

"I think everything being in alignment means a lot to people who are getting married. You know making sure you're on the same page and making sure things line up how you'd like; not just in your union, but in your life and within the universe. So I think that has a big impact on people's decision," Bennie Edmonson, the groom, said.

The Leon County Clerk of Courts office said Tuesday exceed its daily average of wedding ceremonies and licenses distributed.