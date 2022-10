CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bethel Missionary Baptist Church came together with Power Ministries for an event Saturday that focused on giving back to families in the community.

Those who attended could get free coats and participate in raffle drawings for gift cards and bicycles all this while enjoying a bounce house and free food.

Live gospel music was also performed at the event.

The event took place at the Downtown Pavilion off West Washington Street.