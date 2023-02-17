Local church recognizes Tuskegee Airmen for Black History Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To celebrate Black History Month, Sunday for the second consecutive year, the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church hosted its annual African American Talks focusing on the Tuskegee Airmen.

The congregation learned about civil rights icons, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Corps.

It is part of a traveling history lesson called "African American Talks" organized by Dr. Alexander Brickler III; a former military pilot in the 1990s, emphasized the importance of what it means to be an African American in the U.S.

"I think it's important to understand that the contributions Black Americans have made, have made this country and contributing to the economic growth of the country," Brickler said.

While February marks the start of Black History Month, many including founder of the Capital City Martin Luther King Foundation Stephen Beasley feels that it is just as important to celebrate and honor Black culture year-round.

"This important, not only because we had two Black airmen World War II, but that they shot down a lot of enemy planes," Beasley said.

For 38 years, Beasley has made it his mission to ensure that knowledge of Black history is not just taught in February.

Beasley travels from church to church each month, showcasing a moment in Black history — his stop at Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church Sunday focused on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Beasley and Brickler are using their own way to teach history.

"I think it is important that more than just on an annual basis, that we visit black history every day," Brickler said.

The efforts of Beasley and Brickler are catching the attention of local officials.

"Beasely who is one of the people in our community that does things like this year-round and having someone like him who year after year bring people together and set the next generation up to feel how we feel," Leon County District 2 Commissioner Christian Caban said.

While February is only one month, Beasley and Brickler hope to continue to spread knowledge of Black History more frequently.