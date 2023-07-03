Local Canadians celebrate Canada Day

WAKULLA SPRINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Canada Day picnic took place Sunday at the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.

People gathered to enjoy a potluck style picnic, with other Canadians who live in the area.

One woman ABC 27 spoke with says they've done these gatherings on Canadian holidays since 1996.

"Even though we all come from different parts of Canada, we might not all come from the same political stripe or background, but we share something in common that we want to hang on to so I suppose it just feels good to be around other Canadians," Norma Reesor said.

The group called Canadians in Tallahassee is on Facebook and they also hold events for Canadian Thanksgiving in October.

Canada Day, which celebrates the establishment of the nation of Canada from previous British colonies, is recognized annually on July 1.