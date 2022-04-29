Lloyd Music Festival set for Saturday

LLOYD, Fla. (WTXL) — Jazz, blues and more.

The Lloyd Music Festival's been around for 20 years but is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Festival organizers say this year will be bigger and better with music for everyone.

If you're in the mood for some music, the Lloyd Music festival happening this weekend.

It's all happening Saturday at the Windy Hill Vineyard on Mahan Drive.

The gates open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m.

You can buy tickets on Event-Brite.

Tickets start at $50.