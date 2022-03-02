Lively Technical College student finds passion as a barber

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From not having a major to finding a passion.

One local barber student is using his love for cutting hair to give back to people in his community.

After sitting in on a barbering class, Malachi Lowe fell in love with the idea of doing that one day.

Without knowing what he wanted to do, Lowe started in august at Lively Technical College.

He quickly found himself as a barber student.

Lowe grew in up Tallahassee.

He says he seen so much poverty and he wanted to find a way to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

"It's not about money, its not about time, its about making people happy," Lowe said.

Lowe said he never imagined finding something he's passionate about and willing to do for free.

His instructor, Jason Belcher, couldn't be more proud.

"It's encouraging. The urgency is for the students to develop a skill set so when they use there interpersonal skills, the soft skills, to bring in traffic so they could develop that skill set you see that your training and education is working," Belcher said.

Belcher has been teaching at the lively technical college barber program for the past six years.

He says this program has become more than just a place for his students to graduate.

Belcher says seeing his students graduate is his biggest reward and Lowe already has plans after graduation.

Lowe said he plans on opening up his own barbershop with a couple classmates.