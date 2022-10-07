Lincoln High School teams with Lively Tech to open automotive training center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lincoln High School unveiled their new Lively-Lincoln Automotive Training Center on Thursday.

After partnering with Lively Technical College, the program was up and running after a little more than a year.

There are currently 107 students in the dual enrollment program. Using the new automotive facility students can gain hands on experience and even gain certification once completed. With the help of Lively and the Florida Department of Education grant the school was able to get funding upwards of $100,000.

"It's like a 'Plan B' if 'Plan A' doesn't work," Aiyetoro Wright, a senior at Lincoln High School said. "It's always good to know a trades craft."

Students can learn the ends and outs of cars including how to change car oil, how to operate a lift, car tools and more.