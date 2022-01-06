Lighthouse of Big Bend accepting applications for Paula Bailey Community member award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — The Lighthouse of the Big Bend is accepting nominations for the Paula Bailey Inspiration Community Member award.

Every year prior to the annual Dining in the Dark and announcing the award recipient, the Lighthouse of the Big Bend invites the community to send a nomination for the Paula Bailey Inspiration Community Member award.

The ideal individual will be an inspiration in the community we represent because of their positive attitude and their ability to learn the necessary skills to adjust, advocate for themselves, and live a fulfilling and independent lifestyle.

LBB’s Award Committee reviews and selects the award recipient to then be announced and presented at the Annual Paula Bailey Dining in the Dark event on Saturday, Jan 29.

Qualifications for the award are:

Visually impaired or blind (from birth or later in life),

A resident of one of the 11 counties LBB serves (Franklin, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor or Wakulla)

An individual who has not received the award in the past 10 years*, Individual’s personality reflects the same inspiring characteristics of Paula Bailey, including a positive attitude, and the desire and determination to learn the necessary skills to adjust and live a full and independent lifestyle.

Please email the completed form by the end of the day on Jan. 6 to: djump@seeingindependence.org

Nomination forms must be received at LBB no later than Jan. 6.

Paula Bailey was a beloved Tallahassee resident who became blind and deaf after contracting meningitis in 1999.