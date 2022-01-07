Leon County to stage MLK Celebration and Award ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County government is set to host the 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Award ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The event begins at 11:45 a.m., but the county notes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event is closed to the public.

Those interested in following the ceremony will be able to watch the live broadcast of the event on cable TV on Comcast channel 16 in Leon County.

The event will also be streamed live for viewing on the county’s website, its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts and on the Leon County Florida channel on Roku.

The MLK Foundation of Florida Inc., Inter-Civic Council of the Southern Christian Leadership Council, and Leon County Government will present the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Award ceremony, honoring and celebrating area youth.

Six academic scholars from Rickards and Godby high schools and FAMU DRS will receive $1,000 scholarships each.

During the event, United States representative Al Lawson will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Robert and Trudie Perkins, posthumously, will be awarded with the Excellence in Community Service and Social Responsibility award.