Leon County Sheriff's Office unveils FirstNet first responders communication network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office gathered with FirstNet to demonstrate their new technology Friday.

FirstNet is dedicated to first responders so that they can have a communications network during times of disaster. After events such as 9-11 and Hurricane Katrina equipment items such as heavy-duty satellite trucks and CDR's were designed by the response operations group.

"As you lose those cellular phones networks, FirstNet is going to be able to provide that service back to those people who need it most and that's the first responders who are saving lives and properties during those times of disaster," Brian Crawford Board Member for FirstNet Authority said.

By next April, FirstNet is estimated to cover 99% of the population.