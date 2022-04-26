Leon County Sheriff's Office partners with Farm Share for food distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Feeding those in need in our community.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office partnered with Farm Share to hand out food Tuesday.

The sheriff's office handed out food to hundreds of families.

A line of cars was wrapped around the corner hours before the distribution started.

Families got chicken, canned goods, fresh vegetables and apple sauce.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says it's important to help feed the community; especially since Leon County has some of the poorest zip codes in the state.

If you missed Tuesday's event, don't worry.

There are two more food distributions on Saturday.

The first is at Life Deliverance Ministry on Jim Lee Road. That starts at 8 a.m.

The second is at Fellowship Baptist Church on Monroe Street. It starts at 9 a.m.

You'll want to start lining up early for both events. They're drive-thru only and masks are required.