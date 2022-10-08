Leon County Sheriff's Office hosting Hispanic Resource Festival

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is hosting its third annual Hispanic Resource Festival on Saturday.

The goal is to build resources between the sheriff's office and the Hispanic Community.

You'll get to interact with S.W.A.T., hostage negotiation and dive team members.

There will also be information on other resources available in the county.

Brandon Ortiz says there will be Spanish speakers there to help connect with people regardless of any language barriers.

"In an area where people came from strictly Spanish speaking households that you could tell would've benefitted from you know having that ability to reach out to someone and speak Spanish just to get that two way form of communication goes a long way," Ortiz said.

It's happening Saturday at Fred George Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with free hair cuts, snow cones and child ID's, there will also be a raffle for a TV and a Ring Doorbell Camera.

You can also try Hispanic food from local vendors.