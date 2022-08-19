Leon County Sheriff's Office does its part to help homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office's Homeless Outreach Street Team is helping Tallahassee's most vulnerable population.

Thursday marks 45 days since the program started.

The team is made up of deputies.

They focus on reaching out to the county's homeless population about different resources available.

Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy Bernie Hernandez says they travel the county daily; visiting homeless camps and people on the streets.

"It's been great. A lot of people initially will have a negative perception of law enforcement and we have to tell them that we're not here to harrass you, we're here to help you. Once they've kind of come to figure 'ok well they're not here to necessarily arrest us or anything like that,' we then become well received," Hernandez said.

Deputy Hernandez says out of the past 45 days, they've talked to around 150 unique people facing homelessness.