Leon County Schools District officials receive training to provide naloxone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All Leon County Schools are now equipped with Narcan and officials that know how to use them.

That training - taking place Wednesday with Narcan provided by the Florida Harm Reduction Initiative - focused on what would happen if a student or staff member overdosed from opioid use.

Narcan is the device used to administer the medication naloxone to an individual that has endured an opioid overdose.

Jimmy Williams, the Safety and Security Coordinator for the Leon County Schools District says with the recent increase in overdoses in the Big Bend, you can never be to safe when it comes to protecting students and staff.

"Here in our district, we just want to stay in prevention mode, and be prepared in case that fentanyl arrives on our campus, we want to be prepared. Hopefully it will not happen here in Leon County, but we just want to make sure that our staff and our schools are prepared, as well as our staff with our training," Williams said.

Williams says as of now, they have not had a case of overdoses at any of Leon County Schools District campuses.