Leon County Public Library Summer programs underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Public libraries are making a splash with their summer programs.

"Oceans of Possibilities" is this summer's theme.

Ocean-themed story times, magic shows, animal visits and more will be available to kids of all ages now through July.

Youth Services Director at the LeRoy Collins Public Library Sally Mason is excited about how these programs can help kids continue to learn all summer.

"By getting them into the library for some of those programs, they might pick up a book on steam or animals and keep learning as they go. So we want to get them in and get them gravitating towards different subjects and keep them learning," Mason said.

Organizers say there's programs for all ages ranging from story time with kids to teaching teens life skills.

All events are free.