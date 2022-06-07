Leon County Public Library begins LGBTQIA+ events for Pride Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County's Public Library is showing their support for Pride Month by hosting an exhibit to help prevent bullying within the LGBTQ community.

After several months of planning and receiving donated pieces from the Stonewall National Museum and Archives, The Day of Silence Exhibit was created.

This display focuses on the impact of school bullying especially within the LGBTQ community.

Innovation Officer Kaycee Shiley feels that even though The Day of Silence usually takes place in April, now is the perfect time to educate the community.

"It is very student led. They take a day of silence and it's to show that even in silence there is power. So that they can bring about the awareness that school bullying has on the LGBTQ Community," Shiley said.

The public library hopes that with the help of this exhibit the LGBTQ Community can feel seen in public places.

The exhibit will be up for the entire month of June.