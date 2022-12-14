Leon County Library hosts logo contest for Autism Acceptance Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Library is wanting people to show off their creativity for Autism Acceptance Month. The celebration will happen in April, but the library is asking for submissions now for their logo contest.

You can pick up the pre-printed infinity sign logo at any of the library locations or you can print one at home. You can decorate the logo showing what autism means to you.

Sally Mason, Learning and Workforce Services Manager for the library, says the logo contest is a fun way to see what autism awareness means to their customers.

"It's exciting," Mason said. "I think the infinity symbol represents the diversity in the autism community and the neurodivergent community and it's just a great way to spread awareness and show what's going on in our community."

You have until January 13th to submit a logo for the contest. You can drop off submissions at one of the Leon County libraries, or you can submit it online on the Leon County Library website.