Leon County Humane Society in need of foster homes for dogs

If you'd like to foster a dog now is the perfect time. Leon County Humane Society in Tallahassee, Florida took in 16 dogs that were at risk of being euthanized from an overwhelmed animal control in El Paso, Texas.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 15:33:12-05

There were a total of 60 dogs that were rescued and sent to Orlando by airplane.

Brevard Humane Society and Big Dog Ranch Rescue took in some dogs as well.

If you're interested in fostering one of these dogs, you can go to the Leon County Humane Society website by clicking here or call 850-224-9193.

The Leon County Humane Society is located at Timberlane Road in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

