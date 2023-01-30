Leon County Clerk of Courts to host wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're looking to say "I do" on Valentine's Day, the Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Office is offering an option to get married for free that day, but you'd be getting married along with about 19 other couples.

The Clerk's office is hosting a group wedding ceremony at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens on Tuesday, Feb. 14 beginning at 2 p.m.

The Clerk waived the $30 ceremony fee for the event, but couples still have to pay marriage license fees.

You have until February 4th to register and the ceremony is limited to 20 couples.