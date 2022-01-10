Leon County announces changes to service hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Government announced Monday its schedule for Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Closed on Jan. 17 are county offices, libraries, community centers, animal control and solid waste and household hazardous waste center.

The county notes all LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branch libraries will close on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

The LeRoy Collins Leon County main library will close on Sunday, January 16 at 6 p.m.

All libraries will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Residential waste pickup will be delayed one day if Monday is their pick-up day.

For an animal related emergency, individuals are asked to call 850-606-5800.

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities will be open for the holiday.