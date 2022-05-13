Leon County Affordable Housing Committee holding meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Housing has been a challenge in the city of Tallahassee and leaders say listening to the people it directly impacts is the only way to make a difference.

Shington Lamy Director of Human Services and Community Partnerships for Leon County says working with the citizens on this committee will help guide new affordable housing plans in Leon County.

More than 18,000 households are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing and that's low income households.

Lamy says having these committee meetings can help end this crisis.

The affordable housing advisory committee will meet Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Leon County Agricultural Center.