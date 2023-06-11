Watch Now
Lemonade Day teaches youth how to operate a business

Posted at 12:03 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 00:03:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kids in need of a job were in luck Saturday.

Little ones in Tallahassee got to learn about running a business and earning money; all while enjoying a sweet treat.

Lemonade Day teaches kids how to start, own and operate their own lemonade stand for free.

Michael Gallon participated and he says his mom encouraged him to join the program.

The kids could keep all the money they earned.

A big mission of Lemonade Day is to help youth become leaders, volunteers and social advocates.

