Lemonade Day event encourages youth entrepreneurship

Event sponsored by Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jun 01, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lemonade Day, a program designed to teach youth entrepreneurship through operating lemonade stands, partnered with TMH to hold a best tasting lemonade contest Wednesday.

The contest was held at Happy Motoring.

Participants submitted lemonade samples to judges and were able to sell their product to attendees.

One participant already has business plans for when she is older.

"As a young entrepreneur I would like to have a manufacturing business, a factory where everybody would work for me and I would sell my stuff and produce my stuff," Asya Knight said.

