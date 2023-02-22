Leadership Tallahassee accepting applications for new class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leadership Tallahassee applications for Class 41 are available and will be accepted through April 3, 2023.

To celebrate the start of the new class, Leadership Tallahassee will host a preview party on Monday, March 23, 2023, at 5:30 pm at Goodwood Museum located at 1600 Miccosukee Road. At the event, individuals will meet and greet past graduates of the program, hear more information about the Leadership Tallahassee program and have time for questions to be addressed

“Leadership Tallahassee is proud to offer this opportunity to talented and dedicated individuals who want to make a difference in our community,” said Barbara Boone, Executive Director of Leadership Tallahassee. “Class 41 will learn valuable insights from leaders in our community, develop their leadership capabilities, and make a lasting impact on our city.”

Leadership Tallahassee is a year-long program that allows participants to learn about the issues facing our community, develop their professional skills, and build meaningful relationships with other leaders in the area. Each class will meet monthly to participate in program days focusing on topics such as justice, economic development, public safety, education, and health care.

The Leadership Tallahassee program is open to individuals in the greater Tallahassee area interested in improving their community and developing their leadership acumen. Applicants must submit a completed application by April 3, 2023.

For more information about Leadership Tallahassee and the Class 41 application process, visit www.LeadershipTallahassee.com