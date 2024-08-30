TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Leon County Sheriff's office the 17-year-old Rickards High scudent was found with a knife on campus;

August 30th at approximately 9:00a.m., the LCSO School Resource Deputy at Rickards High School was made aware of a student in possession of a weapon on campus.

School administration reported a 17-year-old female student smelled of marijuana and a search of her backpack was conducted by staff. A steak knife was located inside her backpack and turned over to the deputy. The student is charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Campus and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The school administration, in coordination with LCSO continue to ensure the safety of our students and staff on campus. Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus.

Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.