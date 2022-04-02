Law enforcement officials warn about latest scams

(WTXL) — Area law enforcement officials are warning about the latest scams impacting residents in the region.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office shared a warning from the Liberty County Clerk of Court Daniel Stanley.

Stanley warned about a telephone scam in which an individual calls and alleges a civil complaint was filed against an individual through the Liberty County Clerk of Courts Office.

The caller provides a false number and case reference number for the individual to call and contact a case worker.

Stanley noted when the clerk of court’s office provides a notice to appear, notice of hearing, jury summons, and subpoenas it is either via a letter in the mail from the appropriate judicial authority or in person from a civil process server.

Stanley says always contact your local clerk of court’s office to confirm any legitimate court issue.

Scams can be reported to clerk’s office, local law enforcement agency or with the state Attorney General’s Office at http://myfloridalegal.com/ or call 866-9NO-SCAM.

In Madison County, a person is pretending to work for Best Buy’s Geek Squad, an entity that repairs computer equipment among other tasks with technology, is targeting residents.

The scammer calls and tells the prospective victim that it will be charged an amount for service.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office notes that the scammer targets those who have had dealt with Best Buy and Geek Squad in the past.

The scammer lures victims by telling them to go to a website and complete a form to refute the charge for service.

When the victim clicks on the link and fills out the form, the scammer can control the victim's computer remotely.

The scammer then obtains financial information stored on the device and makes purchases.

Contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 850-973-4001 ext. 1 if you believe you have been a victim of this or any other scam.