Kid Biz Fair teaches youth basics of running a business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kids in Tallahassee are showing off their skills and making some money while they do it.

The 5th Annual Fun 4 Tally Kid Biz Fair allowed the community to explore kid small businesses. It is the finale to Tallahassee's Tech Stars Startup week.

Kids ages five through 18 participated.

It's an opportunity for creative and business-minded kids to show off their products and services.

Each business is owned by the kids and all the products are from their own efforts.

Sixth grader Asya Knight is looking forward to expanding her customer base

A total of 45 kid vendors were registered for this year's event; selling things like homemade candles, ice cream, baked goods and more.

Kids get to keep all the proceeds from the fair too.