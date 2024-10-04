Keaton Beach Boat Ramp now a resource center for Helene victims in Taylor County

The Keaton Beach Boat Ramp is now a one-stop shop for Taylor County neighbors in need of resources and supplies.

Support is ramping up following President Biden's tour of the devastation there.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A resource base is helping hundreds in Keaton Beach push through Helene's devastation. One day after President Biden toured the area, neighbors and officials say Taylor County needs all the attention it can get. I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne getting a closer look at how support and resources are ramping up for neighbors in need.

Taylor County is getting the relief it needs after Hurricane Helene ravaged the area.

John Louk, Director of Emergency Management for Taylor County Sheriff’s Office - "Obviously it makes it a lot more real and you can see the devastation in real time and I can tell you it meant a lot to him."

Joining President Biden on his aerial tour of Taylor County on Thursday was John Louk, the County's Director of Emergency Management.

He tells me seeing neighborhoods he's known and loved for decades now destroyed.. was numbing.

Louk - "I guess seeing the devastation from the air, it's something you typically see in the movies."

It's why they're in need of volunteers to help make this 'Forward Operating Base' successful.

On Friday, hundreds of neighbors came through the Keaton Beach Boat Ramp and left with hot meals and boxes of supplies.

Tommy and Betty Mauldin, Neighbors - "Oh it's a blessing.. big blessing, yeah."

One family taking the helping hand are the Mauldins.

Tommy - "We'd seen where somebody had put a drone up over here in Keaton Beach. I looked at it and all them houses gone and I said Lord, Lord, Lord."

Tommy and Betty say after Helene, they returned from Perry to find out there was absolutely nothing left of their home.

Tommy - "She even lost her wedding ring, I don't think we'll ever find that."

Despite tragedy reining over their town, they tell me their faith remains strong, and it's thanks to their fellow neighbors.

Tommy - "We love every one of them and we're just blessed to live here I mean we just got people you just wouldn't believe are so generous."

Officials say the Forward Operating Base here will remain active until further notice, given the extensive damage here.

In Keaton Beach, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

