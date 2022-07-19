Kearney Center requesting donations of water to provide to those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making sure you stay hydrated during the hot temperatures.

That's what the Kearney Center is doing by handing out free water bottles for anyone in need but they need your help to make it happen.

They are asking for donations of water bottles for their 'hydration for homeless' event.

That water will be passed out to those in need throughout the community by volunteers.

Organizers talked about why this event is so important to make sure people can beat the heat.

The 'hydration for homeless' event is July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Kearney Center.

Anyone who would like to donate water have until July 29.