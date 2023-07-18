Initial schedule of documentaries, films revealed for 2023 Tallahassee Film Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Film Festival announced Tuesday the initial list of independent featured films, documentaries and short films that will be shown during the 2023 Tallahassee Film Festival during Labor Day weekend in September.

Below is a list of initial features, documentaries and short films set to be shown during the festival:



“Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters”



“Starring Jerry As Himself”



“Hummingbirds”



“Natalia”



“Man on Earth”



“Confessions of a Good Samaritan”



“Hello Dankness”

The festival also announced Leah Shore will be the festival’s inaugural artist-in-residence.

The festival said Shore is expected to present an artist’s talk about her practice and offer insights as she will show a selection of her short films.

This year - from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3 - will mark the 15th anniversary of the Tallahassee Film Festival.

The festival said films and documentaries will be show at the Challenger Learning Center’s IMAX theater along with multiple sites in and around the city’s Railroad Square Art District, including Cape City Video Lounge, 621 Gallery, Hyatt House and Residence Inn hotels and the Warhorse Whiskey Bar.

For more information on the festival, click here to visit the Tallahassee Film Festival's website.