Inflation impacts fireworks sales for Independence Day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Whether it's for gas, groceries, or gifts, People are going to be spending more this 4th of July than they did last year.

Even prices for fireworks have shot up this year, and it's changing the way some people are spending their holiday.

Michael Champion is the owner of Mikes Firework Stand.

He says this year has been a little challenging for his business.

Certain items are hard to come by these days but to add to that, rising costs for items he says is needed to run his business; an increase of up to 30%.

Champion has seen more people reconsider buying fireworks this year.

"I've had a lot more people walk in here and walk out because of the prices and they're doing more shopping now," Champion said.

Last year, sparklers were just around $6.

But after Champion's almost $3 increase, they're now $9.

Champion says most people are still going to buy fireworks, they just might not buy as many.

Fireworks aren't the only items more expensive.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.80 and according to a Wells Fargo Inflation report, food costs are up 11% this year.