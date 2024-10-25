How recovery in Taylor County is looking almost one month following Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene's 1-month mark is approaching.

More than 300 homes were destroyed in Taylor County's coastal areas.

Neighbors and officials have made strides in recovery but still have a long way to go.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors and officials in Taylor County have spent almost a month trying to make a dent in recovery from Helene. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Keaton Beach neighborhood, diving into what that hefty process has looked like and what's next.

Ben Sadler, Neighbor - "I was not ready for what I saw.."

Ben Sadler lives in Perry, but says it still hit him hard to see how Helene destroyed hundreds of homes in neighboring communities.

Sadler - "Very big part of my life and childhood. So, it was just devastating to see that and know what those people were feeling and what they were going to have to come back to."

I spoke to him while he was volunteering at the Keaton Beach Boat Ramp P.O.D. — one of many recovery efforts we've seen since the storm swept through Taylor County.

We checked in with the county's Emergency Management Office.

They tell us the past month has been full of heavy debris cleanup, including in the waterways to reduce flooding.

They've also helped place about 150 families into trailers for temporary relief as part of their 6-month loaner program.

Also, operations at the resource sites in Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach are in full swing.

Sadler - "We're seeing now the next phase of recovery where people are trying to figure out what's next."

With about a month of hurricane season left to go, logistics and mitigation are definitely on the radar in case another disaster hits.

But most importantly for now, everyone is just trying to catch their breath and make the best of what's left of their homes.

Sadler - "Getting back to just a sense of normalcy and getting everybody's properties usable. But, no it'll take.. I mean.."

It's hard to say.

Emergency Management's guess? Anywhere between 2-5 years.

Sadler - "But we'll be back, everybody will be back."

As their Emergency Management Office looks for a replacement for Former Director John Louk, they say the workload has definitely increased. However, they add that the state has sent them a team of supporting staff to help fill the gap in the meantime.

In Keaton Beach, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

