Holiday Stroll at Cascades Park entertains visitors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People in Tallahassee are getting in the holiday spirit by enjoying live music and free hot cocoa.

About a dozen different acts are showing off their merry melodies at the annual Holiday Stroll Through Cascades Park.

People can walk under the Christmas lights and listen to local musicians as they walk through the trails of Cascades Park.

The Imagination Fountain also has a festive show playing throughout the event.

Ryan Ash is glad he and his family are kicking off their holiday celebrations at the stroll on Saturday.

"My dad invited us out and you know we couldn't say no to him so you know thought it'd be great to bring my wife and our newborn out and it's just a nice night to celebrate the holidays," Ash said.

If you missed the holiday stroll, you still have a chance to get in on the Christmas festivities.

The Bond Community Soul Santa event will take place Saturday December 17th at the Walker Ford Community Center.