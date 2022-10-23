Hispanic Heritage Month, soccer celebrated in Gadsden County

(WTXL) — People in Gadsden County came together to celebrate soccer and Hispanic Heritage Month.

HOLA Tallahassee and Cruz Championship Soccer League hosted the first Hispanic festival with the city of Quincy and Gadsden County on Sunday.

People enjoyed food, music, soccer and more that represent the 21 countries that are celebrated for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Danny Cruz is happy to see people coming together and experiencing other cultures.

"To be able to see a lot of different cultures come together and enjoy, of course, just the main things which is food, diversity, sports, music, and you know just bonding because at the end of the day we're a community and that's what's important here," Cruz said.

The event is at Correy Field off West King Street ends at 8 p.m. Sunday.

After Sunday's success, event organizers are looking to host an international festival in the future to celebrate more countries and cultures.